61 new COVID-19 cases reported in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

14 September 2021 00:22 IST

Puducherry accounts for 44 cases from 3,818 tests; no deaths were recorded

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as active cases fell below the 900-mark with 61 new cases detected against 131 recoveries on Monday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,823 — Puducherry (1,434), Karaikal (242), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

No cases in Yanam

Puducherry accounted for 44 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,818 tests, followed by Karaikal (8) and Mahe (9). No new cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.60% , case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.85%.

The active cases stood at 860 with 177 patients in hospital and 683 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,24,836 cases against 1,22,153 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 17 lakh tests conducted to date, over 14.48 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,310 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total vaccinated population in the Union Territory aggregated to 8,63,831.