Puducherry

60-year-old man arrested under Pocso

The Parangipettai police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man on charges of sexually exploiting a three-year-old girl in Cuddalore.

The police gave the name of the accused as Desingh, a local construction worker.

The police have registered a case under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

