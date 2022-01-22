Puducherry

58th meeting of Auroville Governing Board held

The 58th meeting of the Auroville Governing Board of the Auroville Foundation was held recently.

Governor of Tamil Nadu and chairman of the foundation, R.N. Ravi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan (member), Nirima Oza (member), secretary of the foundation Jayanti Ravi and OSD of the foundation G. Seetharaman, attended the meeting in-person.

Jayanti Ravi presented the previous year’s audit report and activities taken up after the last meeting. The secretary also updated the governing board on the various activities planned as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo.


