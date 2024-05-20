GIFT a SubscriptionGift
586 offer letters distributed at MVIT placement drive

Published - May 20, 2024 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 586 offer letters from top companies were distributed at a campus placement initiative organised recently by the Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology (MVIT).

The offer letters were handed over at the event, “FRUITION 24”, with the students getting placed in 54 companies across IT, ITeS, automotive and banking sectors, a press note said.

M.P. Lakshman Prakash, Global HR Head – IOT&DE, Tata Consultancy Services, distributed the offer letters to students who secured placements. He also presented awards to the faculty members and students for their academic achievements.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prakash underscored the importance of independent thinking as a requisite among the recruits. He also outlined the best practices followed in the TCS and the opportunities available for improvement for the employees.

In his presidential address, M. Dhanasekaran, chancellor, Takshashila University, Tindivanam and CMD of Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational Trust, advised the candidates to constantly update skills to effectively handle the challenges faced in the workplace.

Narayanasamy Kesavan, secretary of Manakula Vinayagar Education Group, in his key-note address, asked the students who have received appointment orders to strive to set a good example for the next generation of students.

S. Malarkkan, MVIT principal; D. Rajarajan, treasurer, SMVE Trust; M. Jayekumar, placement officer; and S. Vaidheeswaran, associate professor, Department of Management Studies participated.

