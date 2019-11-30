Puducherry

57,407 students pass out of Annamalai University

Governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitates a differently abled student.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitates a differently abled student.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor distributes certificates

As many as 57,407 students received their certificates at the graduation ceremony of Annamalai University on Saturday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit presented the certificates at the convocation held at the University campus. The university in a release said as many as 57,407 on campus and distance education students were presented the certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Higher Education K. P. Anbalagan said Tamil Nadu has the highest percentage of enrollment in the higher education sector in the country. The enrollment was 49.5% in the State. Students from the State are doing exceedingly well in international institutes and companies, the Minister said.

Promising all assistance to the university, the Minister said several steps were being taken to reduce the financial burden of the University. The surplus staff of the University were being deputed to other institutes, colleges and government offices, the release said.

He exhorted the students to contribute to the society while growing up in life. Vice-chancellor of the University, V. Murugesan, former vice-chancellor of Sri Ramachandra University, J. S Sathyanarayana Murthy, and members of the syndicate were present.

Comments
