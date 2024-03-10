57 carcasses of birds seized in Puducherry; poachers flee

March 10, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a pre-dawn operation, a team from the Department of Forests and Wildlife, seized 57 carcasses of birds and 12 mammals including the Indian Flying Fox from poachers at Odiampet near the Oussudu bird sanctuary in Puducherry.

The sanctuary is jointly managed by both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the seized bush meat was meant for supply to local clients.

The team also seized 75 rose ringed parakeets and four monitor lizards alive (listed under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972), which were kept for sale in two cages in the area.

According to P. Arulrajan, Conservator of Forests, Puducherry, “Following a tip-off on sale of birds and mammals hunted by poachers on the Tamil Nadu side, a team from the Forest Department went to Odiampet in Puducherry but the accused fled the scene leaving behind the carcasses. The carcasses were seized, and steps have been initiated to identify the source of poaching. The Department has also informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). A post-mortem examination of the carcasses will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.”

“The Department lacks adequate personnel to curb poaching. We have planned to convene a joint meeting of WCCB, officials from the Forest Departments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and local authorities to put an end to this menace. Simultaneously, we will also be creating awareness campaigns among members who have been involved in poaching,“ he said.

The forest squad seized 57 carcasses of birds - two Whistling Ducks and 13 Glossy Ibis, listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The team also seized 34 little and cattle egrets, one Purple Moorhen, one Oriental Darter and six Pond Herons. It also seized carcasses of seven flying fox, two Indian Grey Mongoose, one Black-naped Hare, One Bengal fox and one Asian Palm Civet, an endangered species.

Most of the carcasses were poisoned by the poachers while the carcasses of flying foxes were killed with country-made guns using pellets.

An official said, “Poaching of these scheduled species is still reported near Oussudu bird sanctuary. We request the public to be aware that it is a crime under Wildlife Protection Act to buy or sell these scheduled species.”

A senior official on anonymity pointed out that the threat of poaching has escalated in recent times. Though it has been established that members belonging to a particular tribe are involved in poaching in areas abutting the sanctuary, the authorities have been struggling to nab them.

“Political interference from elected representatives is also preventing the department from taking action against them. The department is well aware of their activities but we cannot go all out against them due to frequent interference,” he said.

