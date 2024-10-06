ADVERTISEMENT

55 power consumers register for installation of rooftop solar panels at a camp

Published - October 06, 2024 12:40 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Around 55 power consumers have got registered themselves for the installation of rooftop solar PV plants on their residential buildings at an awareness camp organised by the Electricity Department in Puducherry recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Superintending Engineer Cum Head of the Electricity Department T. Chanemougam said around 200 electricity consumers attended a camp held as part of creating awareness on Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at Lawspet.

After attending the camp, 55 consumers got registered themselves for installing the rooftop solar panels. More than 15 solar contractors registered with the department made presentation about their products and offers available for the consumers. Representatives of nationalised banks explained to the consumers the procedures to be followed while availing loan to install the panels. The banks are offering loan at 7 % interest, the release said.

The camp was inaugurated by Secretary to Government, Power, A. Muthamma. Local legislators P.M.L Kalyanasundaram and M. Vaithiyanathan attended the camp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US