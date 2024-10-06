GIFT a SubscriptionGift
55 power consumers register for installation of rooftop solar panels at a camp

Published - October 06, 2024 12:40 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Around 55 power consumers have got registered themselves for the installation of rooftop solar PV plants on their residential buildings at an awareness camp organised by the Electricity Department in Puducherry recently.

In a release, Superintending Engineer Cum Head of the Electricity Department T. Chanemougam said around 200 electricity consumers attended a camp held as part of creating awareness on Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at Lawspet.

After attending the camp, 55 consumers got registered themselves for installing the rooftop solar panels. More than 15 solar contractors registered with the department made presentation about their products and offers available for the consumers. Representatives of nationalised banks explained to the consumers the procedures to be followed while availing loan to install the panels. The banks are offering loan at 7 % interest, the release said.

The camp was inaugurated by Secretary to Government, Power, A. Muthamma. Local legislators P.M.L Kalyanasundaram and M. Vaithiyanathan attended the camp.

