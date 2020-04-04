54 contract staff removed from payroll for obstructing work

The government has removed 54 contract workers at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMC&RI) from the payroll for disrupting COVID-19 related medical services.

Collector T. Arun on Friday issued an order removing them from service with immediate effect. Mr. Arun acted on the basis of a report submitted by the Dean of the institution.

“Their action shows clear dereliction of duty and also amounts to negligence on the part of officials in controlling the pandemic,” the order said.

The report stated that the 54 contract workers abstained from work on April 2 and also interrupted other staff from discharging their medical duty.

The government had converted the medical college exclusively for treating coronavirus-infected patients.

Three persons — two from Ariankuppam and another from Thiruvandarkoil — who tested positive were admitted to the hospital on April 1.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman, the wife of a COVID-19 patient admitted to IGMC & RI, also tested positive taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to four in the Union Territory.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has objected to the move to take punitive action against the workers.

Local unit secretary of the party R. Rajangam said they abstained from work due to fear of getting infected in the absence of adequate personal protection equipment for the staff.

The government should address the concerns expressed by the workers instead of taking harsh measures against the poorly paid employees, he told The Hindu.