53 police personnel promoted as sub-inspectors in Puducherry

October 16, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister A. Namassivayam giving away orders to the newly promoted sub-inspectors in Puducherry on Monday.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam giving away orders to the newly promoted sub-inspectors in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Monday handed over the promotion orders to 53 assistant sub-inspectors and head constables who have been promoted as sub-inspectors in the territorial police. They were promoted on the basis of departmental test and seniority. Those who got promotion were working as assistant sub- inspectors and head constables.

Mr. Namassivayam gave away the orders at a function at Police Training Ground. Director-General of Police B. Srinivas and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav were present.

