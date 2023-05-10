53% increase in Central allocation in five years, says Jipmer

May 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In the wake of complaints about decline in fund allotment and inadequacies relating to patient services, Jipmer has stated that it has got an over 50% increase in annual Central allocation over the last five years.

In response to recent reports in section of the media, and claims about inadequate funding and shortage of medicines, Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director said such reports were not factually correct.

Over the last five years, the annual allocation of funds to Jipmer has gone up markedly. The annual budgetary allocation by the Government of India as grants-in-aid to Jipmer for the current financial year (2023-24) is ₹1,490.43 crore, a significant increase over the ₹976.70 crore received in 2018-19, the institution said.

Not only does this represent an increase of 53% over the last five years, the relative increase for Jipmer is much higher than the increase in the allocation for other similar institutions, such as AIIMS New Delhi or PGIMER, Chandigarh, Jipmer said.

The allocation for the current year includes ₹300 crore for creation of new capital assets, ₹355 crore for general expenses and ₹835. 43 crore for salaries. In particular, the grant for creation of new capital assets has increased 2.5-fold (from ₹121.3 crore in 2018-19). The funds allotted in the previous years were put to full use under appropriate heads, and there has been no decrease in allocation from the Central government or shortage of funds, Jipmer stated.

The Government of India, besides providing enhanced financial grant, has also recently sanctioned a total of 786 regular posts to the Institute – an increase of nearly 17% over the previously-existing posts. These new posts include 252 doctors (including 82 at the faculty-level, 70 senior residents and 100 junior residents), 431 nurses, more than 50 technicians of various types and remaining other posts.

This infusion of new posts at Jipmer has come after several years, with the last tranche having been sanctioned in the year 2012. The institute has also recently completed the process for recruitment of nearly 70 Senior Resident doctors, more than 550 nurses (including the new posts and prior vacancies) and several other posts.

As these nurses and doctors join the Institute’s workforce over the next couple of months, the facilities at the institute are likely to expand further, Jipmer said.

Apart from listing several infrastructure upgrades across departments at its main campus over the last couple of years, despite the impact of COVID pandemic, Jipmer said that institution has been developing off-site campuses in Karaikal and Yanam regions.

All PMJAY beneficiaries are provided full facilities as per the provisions under this scheme. Besides this, Jipmer continues to provide free medicines to all OPD patients. Contrary to reports in the media, there has been no change in terms of provision for free treatment or in charges for the existing services, Jipmer said.