53 COVID cases reported in U.T.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 53 new cases were identified on Wednesday. Puducherry recorded 35 new cases, which were detected from 2,019 tests, followed by Mahe (8), Karaikal (6) and Yanam (4). With 217 patients recovering from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the active cases stood at 736. Of them, 34 were in hospitals and 702 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 2.63%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.37%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,959 – Puducherry (1,527), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,416 cases and 1,62,721 recoveries. Of an estimated 21.96 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.39 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,084 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,58,849 vaccine doses.