Puducherry

52 new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

Puducherry added 52 COVID-19 cases to its overall caseload and 39 patients were discharged on recovery on Tuesday while no deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The new cases surfaced while carrying out tests on 4,236 samples. Mahe accounted for the highest number of new infections (24) followed by Puducherry (20), Karaikal (six) and Yanam (two).

The test positivity rate was 1.22%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 96.88%. After the transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu, there were 539 active cases in the UT. While 228 patients were in hospital, 311 were in home isolation.

To date, the Health Department has tested 3,87,618 samples of which 3,46,460 returned negative.

