50 two-wheelers damaged in rain and thunderstorm

July 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Several two-wheelers parked at the RTO office for registration were damaged after a tree got uprooted in the heavy rain on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

As many as 50 two-wheelers parked in the precincts of the Regional Transport Office at Saram were damaged after debris from the parking shed in the complex fell on the vehicles due to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Sunday.

Official sources said the roof of the concrete structure collapsed and the debris fell on two-wheelers. No injuries were reported in the incident. The two-wheelers were brought from the respective showrooms and parked in the RTO for registration on Monday in view of Guru Purnima.

