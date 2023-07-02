HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50 two-wheelers damaged in rain and thunderstorm

July 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Several two-wheelers parked at the RTO office for registration were damaged after a tree got uprooted in the heavy rain on Saturday night.

Several two-wheelers parked at the RTO office for registration were damaged after a tree got uprooted in the heavy rain on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

As many as 50 two-wheelers parked in the precincts of the Regional Transport Office at Saram were damaged after debris from the parking shed in the complex fell on the vehicles due to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Sunday.

Official sources said the roof of the concrete structure collapsed and the debris fell on two-wheelers. No injuries were reported in the incident. The two-wheelers were brought from the respective showrooms and parked in the RTO for registration on Monday in view of Guru Purnima.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.