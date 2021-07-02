5 lakh given at least one dose of vaccine in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

02 July 2021 01:09 IST

216 new COVID-19 cases recorded with a test positivity rate of 2.59%

The number of people who got at least one dose of vaccine crossed the half-a-million mark even as the Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths, 216 new cases from 8,349 tests, and 227 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded a fatality each to take the cumulative toll to 1,751. The region-wise toll is Puducherry 1,397, Karaikal 219, Yanam 102 and Mahe 33.

Puducherry reported the highest number of 175 new cases, followed by Karaikal (24), Yanam (one) and Mahe (16).

The test positivity rate was 2.59%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 96.52%. The number of active cases stood at 2,341 with 350 in hospitals and 1,991 in home isolation.

The cumulative aggregate was 1,17,465 cases against 1,13,373 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 13.16 lakh tests administered so far, over 11.3 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, the total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory rose to 5,01,303 after 23 healthcare workers, four frontline staff and 6,182 members of the public took the jabs on Thursday.