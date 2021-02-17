5 fishermen rescued by Coast Guard after boat develops snag

A sea-air coordinated rescue operation was undertaken

The Coast Guard Region (East) on Wednesday rescued five fishermen in distress at sea after their boat was stranded 205 nautical miles east of Porto Nova, Karaikal coast, due to an engine breakdown.

The Andaman and Nicobar-registered fishing boat, Madhana Sea Foods, was reported to be in distress. A sea-air coordinated rescue operation was launched.

Search and rescue

A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft was launched and ICGS Annie Besant sailed from Chennai to undertake a search and rescue operation.

Additionally, the International Safety Net was activated to alert passing merchant vessels in the area about the stranded boat, a defence press release said.

The aircraft located the vessel and ICGS Annie Besant undertook damage control to arrest flooding in the engine room of the boat and towed it to safety.