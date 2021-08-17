49 fresh cases of COVID-19 in U.T.

The tally rises to 1,22,331, test positivity rate is at 1.55%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 49 new cases were detected on Monday.

Puducherry accounted for 31 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,142 tests, followed by Karaikal (13) and Mahe (5). No cases were reported in Yanam on Monday.

The test positivity rate was 1.55%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.8%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,805 with Puducherry accounting for the highest tally of 1,429, followed by Karaikal 231, Yanam 105 and Mahe 40.

With 86 patients recovering on Monday, the number of active cases stood at 892. Of these, 192 patients are in hospitals and 700 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,22,331 cases, against 1,19,634 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 15.84 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.44 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 980 people took the jab against COVID-19 to raise the number of those vaccinated in the Union Territory to 7,64,138.