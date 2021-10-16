48 fresh COVID-19 cases in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

16 October 2021 22:43 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday registered 48 new COVID-19 cases from 3,823 tests. No death was recorded in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

As per data released by the Health Department, of the fresh cases recorded in the Union Territory, 27 were from Puducherry region, 11 from Mahe, 9 from Karaikal and 1 from Yanam.

The UT, with 598 active cases now, has so far recorded 1,27,344 cases and 1,24,897 recoveries. As many as 1,849 people died.

Advertising

Advertising