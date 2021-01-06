478 graduands get degrees in medicine

PUDUCHERRY

06 January 2021 02:13 IST

Convocation at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth held with restricted attendees

The recent annual convocation in the faculty of medicine of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth which was conducted in a hybrid mode of restricted attendees and virtual participation saw 478 graduands conferred degrees on completion of their courses.

M.K. Rajagopalan, SBV founder-Chancellor, also presented Ph.Ds to five candidates on the occasion.

The graduates, belonging to MBBS, D.M, MCh, MD and MS courses of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, constituent medical colleges of SBV, were conferred with degrees through virtual mode.

The Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor Subhash Chandra Parija also presented 25 medals of academic excellence, including Sri Managovinda Parija Endowment Medal for excellence in overall MBBS, Dr. Surendiran Adithan Endowment Medal for excellence in MBBS (IInd year), Dr. Vany Adithan Endowment Medal for excellence in MD Radiodiagnosis, Dr. Carounanidy Endowment Medal for excellence in MD General Medicine, Prof. Mohan Kameswaran Endowment Medal for excellence in MS Otorhinolaryngology and Shri Gurucharan Das Endowment Medal for best PhD Scholar in person.

Jagat Ram, Director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh who was the chief guest, in a virtual address reminded the young doctors that the Government of India laid emphasis on serving the downtrodden, underserved and marginalised sections from rural India.

Pointing to the fact that Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry accounted for one-third of the medical colleges in the country, he underlined the need for concerted efforts to realise the value of medical education. He drew references from his personal life experience of hardship in pursuing education, especially after hailing from a small village in Himachal Pradesh.

The Vice-Chancellor presented the annual report, which touched upon the various facets of health science education at SBV. On the occasion, he laid stress on the attributes of the graduates and how SBV had helped them to acquire holistic competence deemed necessary for providing quality healthcare services.

The Director, e-learning M. Ravishankar administered the pledge to the graduates in the presence of Registrar AR Srinivasan.