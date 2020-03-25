47 persons booked in Puducherry for defying Sec. 144

The police on Wednesday registered cases against 47 persons for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the government to prevent the spread of SARS-Cov-2 infection.

Cases have been registered by the Lawspet, D-Nagar, Mettupalayam, Grand Bazaar, Muthialpet, Orleanpet, Odiansalai Nettapakkam, Thirukkanur, Villianur, Ariankuppam and Bahour Circle offices under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, police said.

The police have registered a case against six persons for opening their outlets despite a closure order in various police station limits.

Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and 188 of IPC empowered police to impose penalties for disobeying any regulation or prohibitory orders imposed by the government, the police said.

Although there had been marked improvement in compliance with the regulations imposed by the government, people were still found roaming on the streets. The government had given clear instruction to book cases against those violating the regulations, the police said.