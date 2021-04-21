46 containment zones earmarked in Cuddalore district

The virus has spread rapidly in Cuddalore town

With surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuddalore district, the number of containment zones across the district has increased over the last few weeks.

The number of containment zones have gone up from 18 to 46, majority of them during the last three weeks, in Cuddalore. As on Wednesday, the district had a total of 827 active cases.

The infection, which was earlier restricted to rural pockets and semi-urban areas, has now spread rapidy in Cuddalore town prompting authorities to declare several residential areas as containment zones.

In the last few days, several areas within the jurisdiction of Cuddalore municipality and Neyveli township have been earmarked as containment zones. According to an official, streets with three or more cases have been declared as containment zones with a view to checking the spread of the pandemic. “Movement of people has been restricted in these places with the government supplying essential items to those residing in the areas.”

“We have also intensified the screening of residents by conducting fever camps in the containment zones. On an average, over 300 fever camps are being conducted in the district,” the official added.