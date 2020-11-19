45 contract infection in Cuddalore

As many as 45 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the district touched 23,911.

The Health Department said 171 patients were still undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. With 39 more persons getting discharged after treatment on Wednesday, the number of persons who have recovered from the infection, so far, touched 23,327.

Villupuram district reported 17 fresh infections, taking its case tally to 14,363.

A total of 11 persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking its total case count to 10,558.