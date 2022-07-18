Puducherry

4,400 evacuated from flood-hit locations in Yanam

Policemen help school students cross a flooded area on a makeshift boat, at Yanam region of Puducherryl | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 18, 2022 18:32 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 08:25 IST

More than 4,400 people have been evacuated from flood-affected locations in Yanam.

In a release, Puducherry Disaster Management Authority Deputy Collector N. Tamilsevan said four relief camps had been set up in the region. Around 20 members belonging to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) have been deployed to Yanam for relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, District Collector E. Vallavan started a tour of the flood-affected areas in the region on Monday. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and PWD Chief Engineer Sathiyamurthy have also left for Yanam.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to tour the affected locations on Tuesday.

