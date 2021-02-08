44 frontline staff get first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Day 1

PUDUCHERRY

08 February 2021 03:36 IST

Puducherry logs 22 new cases, no deaths reported

With the extension of the COVID-19 immunisation drive to frontline workers on Saturday, 44 persons received their first dose on Day one of the vaccination roll out.

So far, 3,557 health workers have received their first dose of vaccines over nearly two weeks of the roll out of immunisation.

Meanwhile, Puducherry logged 22 new cases as 27 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Sunday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The new cases were reported in Puducherry (15), Karaikal (four) and Mahe (three). No cases were reported in Yanam.

The number of active cases stood at 312 — 121 in hospitals and 191 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.08%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.54%.

The Health Department has carried out an estimated 5.90 lakh tests with about 5.46 lakh returning negative.

Cuddalore district reported 14 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 24,999.

While 24,640 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 72.

In Villupuram district, five persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,206.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,886.