430 kg of banned gutkha products seized, three held

Team intercepts pick-up vehicle at Thirumalairayapuram, seizes 18 bags containing contraband

The police arrested three persons and seized 18 gunny sacks containing banned gutkha products at Thirumalairayapuram near here on Thursday.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a team of police personnel, led by DSP (Training) Namassivayam and Inspector Chitra, intercepted a pick-up vehicle at Thirumalairayapuram within the limits of Kandachipuram police station.

The team conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and found bags containing gutkha. The police identified the accused as S. Manikandan, 47, and his brother S. Moorthy of Kandachipuram. Investigation by the police revealed that the duo had also hoarded the contraband in their house.

The police raided their house and seized about 430 kg of the banned products and arrested their sibling M. Karthik. The trio were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.