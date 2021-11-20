43 new cases recorded in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2021 23:20 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases from testing 2,124 persons. Of the total new cases, 19 were registered in Puducherry region, 16 in Karaikal, 7 in Yanam and 1 in Mahe, statistics released by the Health department said.

No death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m., on Saturday. So far, 1,869 persons succumbed to the novel coronavirus. According to the data, 1,286,31 persons got infected by the virus.

