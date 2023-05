May 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A total of 43 vehicles seized by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in the drive against illicit liquor were auctioned off on Thursday.

According to a press release, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram issued the instructions to officers to dispose of the vehicles seized in prohibition raids. It said 33 two-wheelers, four autorickshaws and six cars were auctioned off. A sum of ₹11.72 lakh, earned through the auction, was credited to the public exchequer.