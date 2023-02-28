ADVERTISEMENT

426 students receive degrees at Pondicherry University convocation

February 28, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 426 candidates were awarded their degrees at the 29th annual convocation of Pondicherry University at Kalapet on Tuesday. Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who was also the chief guest on the occasion, delivered the convocation address.

Of the total students, 237 candidates received their Ph.D degrees, and 189 students received gold medals.

Mr. Namassivayam highlighted the advancements in the education sector in the Union Territory and said that the Puducherry government was earmarking copious funds for education. The government had allocated ₹1,100 crore for the education sector during the last Budget, he said, adding that education was among the top priorities of the government.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gurmeet Singh said the university had entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with more than 75 higher educational institutions from Germany, France, Switzerland, Taiwan, and national agencies such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and the Auroville Foundation.

Minister for Civil Supplies Sai J. Saravanan Kumar; MPs S. Selvaganabathy, V. Vaithilingam, and Kalapet MLA P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram were also present.

