413 fresh cases reported in Union Territory

One more death takes the toll to 699

The Union Territory reported 413 new cases and 176 recoveries on Thursday. The toll stood at 699, with one death reported in Mahe.

The region-wise deaths are: Puducherry (560), Karaikal (82), Yanam (45) and Mahe (12).

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 2,811 tests, 340 were in Puducherry, 30 each in Karaikal and Mahe and 13 in Yanam.

The test positivity rate shot up to 14.69%, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.52% and the recovery rate 91.35%.

The number of active cases stood at 3,268, of which 606 were in hospitals and 2,662 in home isolation.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy was 266 in IGMCRI and 191 in JIPMER.

Of an estimated 7.16 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department till date, over 6.53 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, another 8,493 members of the public, 64 healthcare workers and 71 frontline staff took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of people immunised so far stands at 1,30,564 — 84,150 members of the public, 29,491 healthcare workers and 16,923 frontline personnel.

Cuddalore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 179 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 27,157.

Two men, aged 38 and 70, died of the infection, taking the toll to 298. The district saw 25,775 recoveries, while there were 715 active cases.

In Villupuram district, 45 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 16,173.

Kallakurichi district reported 41 cases, taking the tally to 11,280.