41 new cases and zero deaths recorded in U.T.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 326

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 41 new cases were detected on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 24 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,820 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Yanam (5) and Mahe (2).

With 32 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the active cases stood at 326. This comprised 83 patients in hospital and 243 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.45%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.29%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,28,561 cases against 1,26,368 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.55 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.56 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 4,023 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,69,082 vaccine doses.

Lockdown extended

The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till November 30. The night curfew has been revised to between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Educational institutions, businesses and commercial enterprises have been directed to ensure 100% vaccination of staff.