41 convicts, 3 officials in Kalapet Central Prison test positive

PUDUCHERRY

21 April 2021 23:43 IST

As many as 41 convicts lodged in the Central Prison at Kalapet near here and three officials, attached to the prison complex, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The convicts have been admitted to a private medical college and hospital while the three officials — a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons and two warders — have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

According to a Prison department official, a convict and a warder who accompanied him to the Government Hospital for treatment of insect bite a few days ago had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department immediately lifted samples of 200 inmates including 71 convicts, 14 warders and senior prison department officials. The test results returned positive for 41 convicts and three prison staff.