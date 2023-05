May 06, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani will participate in the valedictory of the 40th All India Moot Court at Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College here on Sunday. Justice R. Subramanian, High Court of Madras and Justice G. R Swaminathan, High Court of Madras will also participate.