4,060 rural unemployed youth to be given skill training

PUDUCHERRY

20 March 2020 02:04 IST

Govt. signs memorandum of understanding with DRDA

As many as 4,060 rural unemployed youth will be roped in for skill development programme by the District Rural Development Agency under the Centre’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana in the Union Territory.

DRDA secretary-cum-chairman A.S.P.S. Raviprakash signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of private firms such as Hardicon Ltd., Lamika Educational and Charitable Trust, Maruthi Educational Trust, Quess Corp, RSK Educational and Charitable Trust, Shanthi GD Ispat Power Pvt. Ltd. and Synchroserve Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The selected candidates would be given training in courses such as electrical assistant, nursing assistant, catering assistant, junior instrumentation, electrical fitter, general duty nurse, plumber, GST accounts, executive, food and safety and automation service technicians, an official release here said.

The Centre had sanctioned ₹29.28 crore to the U.T. to implement the skill development programme.

About ₹60,000 will be spent for each candidate a year, the official release added.