40 more persons test positive in Puducherry

Puducherry on Thursday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 even as 26 persons were discharged after recovery. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
A total of 3,008 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Puducherry accounted for 22 of the fresh infections, Mahe 13, Karaikal three and Yanam two.
The test positivity rate stood at 1.32%, case fatality rate at 1.66% and recovery rate at 97.38%.
There are presently 364 active cases — 170 persons are in hospital and 194 under home isolation. The Union Territory’s toll touched 629, its case tally 37,885 and the total number of persons discharged after recovery 36,892. Of the estimated 4.64 lakh samples tested so far, 4.22 lakh have returned negative.
Cuddalore reported 17 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 24,571. While 24,189 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 71.
In Villupuram district, 10 persons tested positive, taking its tally to 14,916.
Kallakurichi district reported just one fresh case, taking the total to 10,779.
