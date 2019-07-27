4 more held for sexually abusing minors

The Brahmadesam police on Friday arrested four more persons for sexually abusing two minor girls, aged seven and nine.

The police had already arrested eight for abusing the girls. According to the police, all accused were relatives of the victims who happen to be siblings. The victims’ mother left the children with her mother at Nerkunam near Tindivanam and moved to Puducherry two years ago. The incident came to light last week after one of the victims fainted in her school.

She was taken to Jipmer, where doctors found that she was sexually abused for the last few months. They alerted the Child Welfare Committee who found the girl’s sibling was also sexually abused and alerted the police.