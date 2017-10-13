4 jail officials suspended

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Anand Raj, Principal Warden Veeravasu, warden Kalavathy and a police constable were suspended on charges of allowing male prisoners to meet female prisoners.
A senior jail official said that the Chief Superintendent of Jail had been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report about the communication between prisoners in jail. It is alleged that the suspended personnel were bribed to allow the meeting of undertrial Ezhil Arasi and murder accused Manikandan.
“It is suspected that Manikandan and Ezhil Arasi have met several times in the last one week to conspire another murder,” said an official. The charges against the officials are leaking information to outsiders, supply of mobile phones and communicating information to prisoners.
