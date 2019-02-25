3rd indoor rowing meet held in Puducherry

As many as 200 rowers from 22 States participated in the 3rd indoor rowing competition held near the Gandhi Statue recently.
Unlike the outdoor game which is held in waterbodies, in the indoor regatta the rower sits on a machine and rows. It's done on ergometers which stimulate rowing actions.
The software connected to the machine will help display the rowers speed on a giant screen, said Balaji Maradapa, treasurer of Rowing Federation of India.
The Union Territory is the new entrant to rowing sports. The indoor event too was getting encouraging support.
The Pondicherry Rowing Association was in touch with the Tourism Department and Municipal authorities to have a permanent facility at Chunnambar beach, he said.
The setting up of the facility at Chunnambar could attract more tourists to the beach, he added.
