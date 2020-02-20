Puducherry

39th edition of Natyanjali gets off to a colourful start

Event will feature performances from India and abroad

The 39th edition of Natyanjali got off to a colourful start at the premises of the V.S. Trust in Chidambaram on Wednesday. The five-day event that would go on till February 23 would see a host of performances from various States in India, and from U.K., U.S, Singapore, Canada and Russia.

It would be interspersed with classics dance forms such as Kuchupudi, Mohini Attam, Kathak and Odissi. The inaugural began with an invocation followed by dance performances staged by Gayathri Jayaraman from Delhi and students of Kaladhaara Arts Academy in the U.S.

A. Sambandam, Secretary of Chidambaram Natyanjali Trust said the event has now become a mega event attracting dancers from across the country and abroad. The uniqueness of Natyanjali lies in its devotional aspect, he said.

R. Muthu Kumaran, president of the Trust, Prof. V. Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University and R. Vikraman, Director (Human Resource) NLC India Ltd. were present.

