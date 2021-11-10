39 new cases detected in U.T.

Puducherry accounts for 19 cases

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory on Tuesday as 39 new cases were detected from about 2,400 tests, against 42 recoveries.

Puducherry logged 19 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 2,453 tests, followed by Karaikal (13), Yanam (4) and Mahe (3). The test positivity rate was 1.59%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.34%.

The total active cases stood at 267 with 75 patients in hospitals and 192 in home isolation.

The region-wise death count is: Puducherry (1,456), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (48).

The Union Territory has so far registered an aggregate of 1,28,263 cases against 1,26,134 patients recovered. Of an estimated 19.34 lakh tests carried out so far, over 16.36 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,281 persons took the jab against the virus. Till date 11,41,247 vaccine doses had been administered.