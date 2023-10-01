387 litres of IMFL and 20 litres of arrack seized at Kiliyanur near Villupuram

October 01, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 387 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry in a car at Kiliyanur near here on Saturday and arrested two persons for the crime.

Acting on a tip-off, a team were conducting vehicle checks at the PEW checkpost at Kiliyanur when they intercepted a car and seized 387 litres of IMFL and 20 litres of arrack.

The team arrested Komalara Mohan, 45 and Nithi Malleswar Rao, 38 of Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh and seized the contraband.

