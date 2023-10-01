ADVERTISEMENT

387 litres of IMFL and 20 litres of arrack seized at Kiliyanur near Villupuram

October 01, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Two persons arrested; the liquor was being smuggled in from Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 387 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry in a car at Kiliyanur near here on Saturday and arrested two persons for the crime.

Acting on a tip-off, a team were conducting vehicle checks at the PEW checkpost at Kiliyanur when they intercepted a car and seized 387 litres of IMFL and 20 litres of arrack.

The team arrested Komalara Mohan, 45 and Nithi Malleswar Rao, 38 of Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh and seized the contraband.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US