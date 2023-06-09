ADVERTISEMENT

382 new recruits join police force after training

June 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 5,000 educated youth will be given job opportunities in various government departments in the near future, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-recruited police constables participating in the passing out parade held at PTS in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday said around 5,000 educated youth would be given job opportunities in various government departments in the near future.

Speaking at the passing out parade of 382 newly-recruited constables at the Police Training School, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing job opportunities to unemployed youth.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy accepting the guard of honour at the passing out parade held at PTS in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

“The recruitment process has already started. As many as 382 youth have joined the police force with Friday’s passing out parade and on Thursday, another 253 youth were selected for constabulary training after conducting tests. Another 500 youth will be recruited to the force very soon. More than 1,000 educated youth will be recruited to the various wings of the police alone. The government intends to provide job opportunities to around 5,000 unemployed youth in the Union Territory in the near future,” the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Appealing to the police force to uphold law and order, the Chief Minister said the police force has a vital role to play in maintaining the image of the Union Territory as a peaceful destination. The region has witnessed a revival in tourism, he said adding it was important to maintain law and order for tourism sector to thrive.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government was committed to equip the police personnel in facing new challenges, especially cyber crimes. The government has also instructed the force to deal with drug peddling sternly, he added.

Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and other senior officials participated in the passing out parade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US