382 new recruits join police force after training

June 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday said around 5,000 educated youth would be given job opportunities in various government departments in the near future.

Speaking at the passing out parade of 382 newly-recruited constables at the Police Training School, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing job opportunities to unemployed youth.

“The recruitment process has already started. As many as 382 youth have joined the police force with Friday’s passing out parade and on Thursday, another 253 youth were selected for constabulary training after conducting tests. Another 500 youth will be recruited to the force very soon. More than 1,000 educated youth will be recruited to the various wings of the police alone. The government intends to provide job opportunities to around 5,000 unemployed youth in the Union Territory in the near future,” the Chief Minister said.

Appealing to the police force to uphold law and order, the Chief Minister said the police force has a vital role to play in maintaining the image of the Union Territory as a peaceful destination. The region has witnessed a revival in tourism, he said adding it was important to maintain law and order for tourism sector to thrive.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government was committed to equip the police personnel in facing new challenges, especially cyber crimes. The government has also instructed the force to deal with drug peddling sternly, he added.

Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and other senior officials participated in the passing out parade.

