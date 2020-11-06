38 persons test positive in Cuddalore district

Thirty eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

With this, the total number of cases in the district touched 23,419.

The Health Department said that 191 patients were under care at different treatment centres.

With 32 persons getting discharged on Thursday, the number of persons who have recovered from the disease has touched 22,927.

Villupuram district

Villupuram district reported 58 fresh cases, taking the total to 13,949 cases. A total of 16 persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the overall tally to 10,381.