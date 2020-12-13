38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

On the move: A COVID-19 testing team at Bharathi Park in Puducherry on Tuesday.

PUDUCHERRY

13 December 2020 01:51 IST

Mahe region sees a spike in infections; officials increase testing on a war footing

The Union Territory has recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases from tests conducted on 1,809 people on Saturday.

Data released by the Health Department revealed that 17 persons in the Puducherry region were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus while 15 new cases were recorded in Mahe. The Karaikal region reported six new cases, the data said.

With the latest new admissions, the active cases stands at 346, including 209 hospitalisations and 137 home quarantines. As on Saturday, there are 72 patients under treatment at JIPMER and 20 at the Government Medical College. Since the outbreak, 619 people have succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory. While a total of 37,444 people got infected, 36,479 persons recovered. So far, 43,1982 persons have been tested for the virus, the data revealed.

In a weekly message to the people of Puducherry on Saturday, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi expressed concern over the growing number of cases in Mahe. She urged the people there to get themselves tested when the mobile screening vans reached their locality.

According to a senior official in the Health Department, a team of specialists from Puducherry are camping in Mahe to coordinate with GH doctors. As per the direction of Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, the Director of Health Department S. Mohan Kumar himself visited Mahe a day ago.

The Department has decided to increase the testing rate in Mahe.

“We are now testing around 500 and the minister has directed us to increase testing if the need arises. By next week, we will have around 20 mobile COVID-19 screening vans doing the rounds to collect samples,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Nominated legislator and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan, in a statement, urged the government to extend the services of nursing officers temporarily recruited for COVID-19 duty for three more months. The tenure of the temporarily recruited staff ended five days ago, he said, adding that taking into account the situation, the service of the nursing officers should be utilised for a few more months.