38 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 20, 2022 00:10 IST

The Union Territory recorded 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 37 recoveries on Wednesday.

The Puducherry region logged 24 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 844 tests, followed by Yanam (8) and Karaikal (6). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.50%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.77%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 176 active cases, a total of 1,75,133 cases and 1,72,983 patients recovered. While three patients were in hospital, 173 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.22 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.53 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 879 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 22,50,793 doses.

