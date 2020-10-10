371 new cases recorded in Puducherry

Two more fatalities take the toll in the Union Territory to 558 even as the tally touches 30,904

PUDUCHERRY Puducherry recorded 371 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday. The capital accounted for both the fatalities — that of a 73-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

The Union Territory’s toll touched 558, with Puducherry accounting for 463 deaths, followed by Karaikal (49), Yanam (42) and Mahe (four).

A total of 5,006 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The Puducherry region accounted for 287 cases, Karaikal 53, Yanam 8 and Mahe 23.

The positivity rate stood at 7.41%, case fatality rate at 1.81% and recovery rate at 82.65%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 558 deaths. It currently has 4,803 active cases and its tally has touched 30,904. A total of 25,543 patients have recovered. Of the 2.25 lakh samples tested so far, 1.90 lakh have returned negative.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told mediapersons that more health workers would be trained on early detection of symptomatic cases to monitor the increasing number of patients under home quarantine, better.

“We have been able to contain the number of COVID-19 deaths, but we need to reduce it further,” he said.

The Minister said that he would raise the need for arranging a function to honour the efforts of all categories of health staff, from specialists to cleaning staff, at the Cabinet meeting on Monday. For the last seven months, they had been working without a break and it was only right to acknowledge their efforts with a certificate or memento, he said.

Puducherry’s financial crisis was standing in the way of sanctioning cash incentives for the staff, he said. “We can think of granting monetary incentives only when the financial situation improves,” he said.

While Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is due to visit Karaikal on Saturday, the Health Minister is scheduled to visit Mahe next week to take stock of the augmentation of infrastructure there, especially in the context of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, of late.

Cuddalore’s tally

Meanwhile, as many as 150 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Friday. With this, its tally touched 21,429, while its toll stood at 245.

According to a Heath Department bulletin, Cuddalore district has 1,230 active cases. As many as 142 persons were discharged after treatment on Friday, from various facilities across the district.

Villupuram district reported 73 fresh cases, taking its tally to 12,371.

A total of 37 cases were reported in Kallakurichi, taking the total number of infections in the district to 9,593.