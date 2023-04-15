ADVERTISEMENT

360 persons receive offer letters at mega job fair 

April 15, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 360 participants received job letters on the spot at the mega job fair here on Saturday.

The job fair was organised by the National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, at the Presidency Higher Secondary School in Reddiyarpalayam. There were 780 registrations in total and over 60 employers from Chennai and other cities participated.

Deputy Labour Commissioner Ragini and Director of Adi-dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department Ilangovan took part.

