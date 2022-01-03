360 constable posts to be filled by January 20: Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY

03 January 2022 17:29 IST

The Home Minister says the government is keen on improving the working conditions for police personnel

The recruitment process to fill 360 constable posts will be over by January 20, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said here on Monday.

Interacting with reporters after handing over promotion orders to 163 police personnel, including sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, the Home Minister said the entire process to recruit the constabulary would be over by January 20.

In the next phase, recruitment for 300 more constables and 400 home guards would be taken up. The government plans to fill these vacancies by the end of this year, he said. The government had the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ approval for the direct recruitment of sub-inspectors. Around 47 posts of sub-inspectors have to be filled through direct recruitment, he said.

“The government is keen on improving the working conditions of police force by addressing their service requirements. We have already given the uniform allowance for this year. For the pending years, we will take a decision.” he said.

Complimenting the police for their work during New Year celebrations, the Home Minister said the entire force had worked tirelessly to make the celebrations incident-free.

He also said the special drive against ganja had resulted in the arrest of 163 personnel and seizure of 88 kg of weed. The force was keeping a regular check on the activities of anti-social elements, he added.