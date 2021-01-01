36 new COVID-19 cases registered in Union Territory

The Union Territory on Thursday logged 36 more new COVID-19 cases while screening 3,118 persons.
As per statistics released by the Health Department, of the total new admissions made in the Union Territory, 19 are from the Puducherry region, 11 from Mahe and 6 from Karaikal.
Fifteen patients were treated and discharged from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.
There are 166 patients undergoing treatment at various government hospitals, including the Government Medical College and JIPMER.
Another 218 patients are under home quarantine, statistics revealed.
The recovery rate has come down from 97.39% to 97. 33%.
After the outbreak of the pandemic, 4,85,332 persons were screened for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.
The overall tally stands at 633 deaths, 38,132 cases and 3,87,115 patients treated and discharged.
Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, in a message to reporters, said all the 27 persons tested for the virus at Raj Nivas turned negative.
The department had collected samples of persons from Raj Nivas for testing after a member of the social media team at Raj Nivas tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
