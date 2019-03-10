3,521 cases settled at Lok Adalat

A total of 3,521 cases were settled and a sum of ₹14.90 crore was awarded to litigants as settlements at the National Lok Adalat held at the Cuddalore court on Saturday. The adalat was held under the supervision of the Cuddalore Principal District and Sessions judge K. Govindarajan Thilagavathi.

Pre-litigation cases

According to N. Sundaram, secretary-cum-senior Civil Judge, Cuddalore District Legal Services Authority, a total of 7,563 cases, including 4,445 pre-litigation cases were taken up at the Lok Adalat.

Out of these, 3,521 cases including 605 pre-litigation cases were settled at the adalat. A total compensation of ₹.4.90 crore was settled at the benches in Cuddalore, Virudhachalam, Chidambaram, Neyveli, Panruti, Thittakudi, Kattumannarkovil and Parangipettai.